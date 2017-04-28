Francia, Macron bandisce i media russi dai suoi eventi elettorali

PARIGI - Emanuel Macron ha confermato che l'agenzia russa Sputnik e il canale tv RT non avranno accesso ad eventi organizzati dalla sua campagna elettorale in vista del ballottaggio delle presidenziali, il prossimo 7 maggio. Una decisione motivata con «il sistematico desiderio di sfornare fake news e false informazioni» delle due corazzate mediatiche russe finanziate dallo Stato: «Se questo crea problemi con il Cremlino - ha detto un portavoce del leader del movimento En Marche! - se ne parlerà in modo aperto nell'eventualità che il candidato (Macron) venga eletto».

La protesta della Russia

Ieri la portavoce del ministero russo degli Esteri ha puntato il dito contro una violazione della libertà di stampa. «Tenendo conto del fatto che altri media stranieri sono stati accettati, consideriamo i divieti come una palese discriminazione verso i media russi da parte del candidato alla presidenza dello Stato, che storicamente era per la libertà di parola» ha detto Maria Zakharova. Considerazioni respinte al mittente dall'apparato di Macron, che ha denunciato attacchi hacker alle mail del suo team, pur senza confermare l'ipotesi che i pirati informatici agiscano su ordine del governo russo.

Rapporti difficili tra Macron e Mosca

Il candidato centrista, contrariamente alla sfidante Marine Le Pen, non ha rapporti diretti con la Russia. La sua linea dura riguardo le sanzioni europee contro Mosca ha irritato il Cremlino, che tuttavia respinge le accuse di ingerenze informatiche. Un botta e risposta a distanza che prospetta una ripetizione in salsa francese delle tensioni che hanno accompagnato la campagna elettorale americana, che non si sono placate dopo l'elezione di Donald Trump, sospettato di aver ricevuto una "mano" da hacker russi entrati in azione contro la campagna di Hillary Clinton.

The Kremlin has been irritated by accusations from Macron's camp that its campaign's networks, databases and sites have come under attack from locations inside Russia, fuelling suspicions that Russia is trying to undermine Macron's campaign in order to help Le Pen.

"If this creates problems with the Kremlin, it will be the subject of an open discussion in the event of the candidate (Macron) being elected," the spokesman said.

Moscow has rejected allegations of meddling, and on Thursday Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dubbed "outrageous" the move by Macron's team to refuse accreditation to Sputnik, RT and the Ruptly video agency last Sunday.

Zakharova said Moscow viewed the ban as "deliberate and bare-faced discrimination against Russian media by the presidential candidate of a state that has historically been vigilant when it comes to free speech".

Macron, a pro-European Union ex-banker and centrist, is widely seen as the favourite to win the French presidency on 7 May by beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Macron has taken a hard line on EU sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis, whereas Le Pen, an admirer of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, is a eurosceptic who backs the lifting of sanctions and takes Russia's side on Ukraine.

She called on the relevant French authorities and international organisations to ensure that freedom of the press was upheld in the second round of voting.

The Macron spokesman gave no specific examples of Russian media spreading fake news. But a 4 February report by Sputnik quoted a pro-Putin centre-right French legislator as saying Macron was a puppet of US political and financial elites and that revelations about his private life would soon be made public.

The report appeared to play a part in Macron being forced on 7 February to deny rumours of an extra-marital gay relationship.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, said on social media that the Macron campaign was refusing to accredit her organisation and the others for the second round as well however.

"So this is how gracelessly freedom of speech ends in a country which prides itself on its freedoms almost more than it prides itself on its Camembert and brie," said Simonyan.

Analysis Putin welcomes Le Pen to Moscow with a nudge and a wink Much like with the Trump allegations, the Kremlin denies any meddling in the French election while simultaneously revelling in the suggestion Read more Last February, when political parties were squaring off for the first round of the election, Richard Ferrand, the head of Macron's En Marche! party, accused Sputnik and RT of spreading fake news with the aim of undermining Macron's campaign.

RT has issued several statements denying suggestions that it is part of a campaign to spread fake news in relation to Macron and the French election.

Russia's Putin granted an audience to Le Pen in the Kremlin last month, bestowing a level of international recognition that had until then eluded her in the countdown to the election. But the Kremlin says it is not backing any candidate in the election, which it says is purely a matter for the French people.

